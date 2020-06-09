JC Penney Shareholders Get Judge's OK To Form Committee

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge allowed for the creation of an estate-funded ad hoc committee for shareholders of retail chain J.C. Penney on Tuesday, saying the shareholders will need professional guidance to navigate the case. Following a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones rejected calls from shareholders to dismiss J.C. Penney's Chapter 11 entirely, but said an ad hoc committee with a $250,000 budget would help with the shareholders' unfamiliarity with bankruptcy law and clear up misinformation about J.C. Penney's situation. "If they're going to disagree, they're going to fight, but I want it to be the right fight," he said....

