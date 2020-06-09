Minn. Suit Seeks Review Of Immigrant Case Closures Limit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Federal immigration authorities were hit with a proposed class action in Minnesota federal court Tuesday as a group of immigrants seeks judicial review of a decision by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that limited immigration judges' ability to administratively close cases, saying the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act. The group said that the motivation behind Sessions' decision was to significantly slow down immigration courts and reduce the number of individuals who can apply for a provisional unlawful presence waiver, despite Sessions stating the change was meant to improve efficiency. The immigrant group said that since Sessions' decision, the number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS