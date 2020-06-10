Netflix Wants 4 'Abstract' Broadcom Patents Cut From IP Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Netflix is urging a California federal judge to toss some infringement claims from Broadcom's suit alleging the streaming giant built its success partly on the back of the chipmaker's technology, saying the patents in question are abstract ideas. Four of Broadcom's nine asserted patents should be dismissed, Netflix said in a motion filed Monday, adding that the patents either lacked inventiveness or in some instances were broad ideas that could not be applied to computer technology exclusively. Netflix said one of the patents "is directed to the abstract idea of redirecting traffic flow based on congestion. Claim 1, the only asserted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS