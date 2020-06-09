Commerce Tags Chinese Wood Molding Imports With Duties

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce tagged Chinese wood molding producers with early duties as high as 245%, finding that the companies were unfairly benefiting from government subsidies, according to an announcement Tuesday. Commerce said nearly 100 Chinese producers and importers of wood molding and other millwork products — which include items such as door frames, base moldings and handrails — received government subsidies at rates ranging from 13.61% to 254.34%, warranting countervailing duties. The preliminary findings are an early-stage victory for the Coalition of American Millwork Producers, which petitioned the department to investigate Chinese and Brazilian imports for dumping activity and probe...

