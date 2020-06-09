11th Circ. Gives Suicidal Worker Another Shot At Bias Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday rebooted a discrimination case brought by a Cuban tree trimming worker who was fired after trying to kill himself on the job, saying a jury might find the harassment he allegedly endured was bad enough to violate federal law. In its opinion, the three-judge panel held that the district court wrongly granted Trees Inc. summary judgment on Alexis Soto Fernandez's hostile work environment claim, though the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the lower court's toss of his national origin discrimination claim. "Considering the totality of the circumstances, guided by the appropriate factors, we conclude that Fernandez provided evidence...

