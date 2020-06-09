Senate Slams Lack Of Oversight On Chinese Telecoms In U.S.

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Senate Homeland Security Committee criticized the "little-to-no oversight" that Chinese state-owned telecom companies have received in the last two decades in a report released Tuesday, following efforts by the Trump administration to raise the alarm of the national security dangers of Chinese companies operating in the U.S. After a yearlong probe, the committee said it found that the Federal Communications Commission and "Team Telecom" — an ad hoc group composed of officials from the departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Defense that was just recently formalized — lacked resources and authority to properly monitor Chinese telecom companies. "The Chinese Communist...

