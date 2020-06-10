Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HP Looks To Ax Printer Buyer's Suit Over Ink Usage Deception

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. has urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class suit accusing it of deception in not providing printer ink information on the packaging, arguing that HP has fully displayed the information on its website and buyers have always had access to it.

HP said on Monday that the class representative failed to prove that HP was trying to deceive customers in not disclosing how the ink cartridges work on its printers' packaging, nor has she proven she was harmed by using an HP printer or that there would be any future risks from continuing to use it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!