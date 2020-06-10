HP Looks To Ax Printer Buyer's Suit Over Ink Usage Deception

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. has urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class suit accusing it of deception in not providing printer ink information on the packaging, arguing that HP has fully displayed the information on its website and buyers have always had access to it. HP said on Monday that the class representative failed to prove that HP was trying to deceive customers in not disclosing how the ink cartridges work on its printers' packaging, nor has she proven she was harmed by using an HP printer or that there would be any future risks from continuing to use it....

