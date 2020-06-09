King & Spalding Atty Among Latest Noms To Lead WTO

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Two more nominees were tapped as potential replacements for outgoing World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevêdo on Tuesday, including a King & Spalding LLP attorney who formerly worked in the global trade body's services and investment wing. The Egyptian government nominated King & Spalding's Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh, who has been with the firm since December 2017, to lead the WTO after Azevêdo exits his post at the end of August. Nigeria nominated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who currently sits on the board of the vaccine advocacy group Gavi and twice served as the nation's finance minister. Mamdouh's and Okonjo-Iweala's nominations were submitted a day...

