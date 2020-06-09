Del. Hospital Beats Med Mal Suit Over Alleged ER Assault

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state judge on Tuesday cut a hospital loose from a suit that accused it and emergency room staff of assaulting a patient and causing unspecified injuries, saying that the pro se plaintiff failed to give proper notice of intent to sue and that his claims against the hospital were therefore untimely. Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz tossed claims against Beebe Medical Center in a suit accusing the hospital, Dr. Joydeep Haldar and physician's assistant Thomas Cathcart of providing negligent treatment to patient Thomas M. Bradford that caused unspecified shoulder injuries. Bradford had been taken to the hospital's emergency room...

