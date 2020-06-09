Atty Can't Boost Fees In $1.2M Ariz. Police Shooting Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals court on Tuesday upheld an allocation of attorney fees stemming from a $1.2 million settlement of a suit accusing a Phoenix police officer of wrongfully shooting and killing a man, rejecting the assertion of the victim's estate's attorney that the "common fund" doctrine warrants a higher fees award. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed a Maricopa County judge's order that the estate of Rumain Brisbon, an unarmed black man killed by a white Phoenix police officer in a 2014 incident that sparked protests, was entitled to $360,000 of the $1.2 million settlement, which translated to $144,000...

