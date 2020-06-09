Debt Collector Accused Of Sharing Private Info In Pa. Court

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- An Ohio-based debt collection company allegedly violated Pennsylvania court rules and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by filing unredacted copies of consumers' private financial information in court, according to a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania state court. Unifund CCR LLC filed debt collection cases against proposed lead plaintiffs Jennifer Riedy and Beth Rule in late 2019 and early 2020, but included credit card statements as exhibits that should have been redacted or filed with certain protections under Pennsylvania's Case Records Public Access Policy, said the complaint filed Monday in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. By making private...

