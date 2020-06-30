Fla. Pushes To Use Video Footage From Sting That Got Kraft

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Florida told a state appeals court Tuesday that video evidence collected by police in the day spa prostitution sting that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft should not be suppressed, arguing that there was no Fourth Amendment violation in the police's use of video surveillance. In oral arguments conducted via Zoom, Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey DeSousa told the Fourth District Court of Appeal that given what the police knew about the day spas, their actions in setting up secret video cameras in private massage rooms were lawful and reasonable, and asked the appeals court to overturn several lower court orders...

