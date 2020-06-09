Motorcycle Co. To Pay $1.9M To End Calif. Emissions Probe

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A motorcycle parts company will pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations it violated California's ban on the sale of components that modify pollution control devices, the California Air Resources Board said Tuesday. The settlement between Philadelphia-based Comoto Holdings LLC and CARB comes after the state regulator found the company failed to receive an exemption to sell the parts, the board said. CARB says it rejected the argument that the parts were meant for motorcycle racing, finding that companies often say that when trying to bypass state laws governing vehicle modifications. "We take the sale of uncertified parts seriously as it can...

