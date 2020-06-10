Energy Dept.'s Facilities Upgrade Plan Criticized By Watchdog

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration doesn't have a sufficient plan for managing costs and risks associated with its $1 billion project to upgrade its microelectronic production facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to a watchdog report. The Government Accountability Office said in a Tuesday report that having a full-time coordinator monitoring NNSA's microelectronics production isn't enough to control the execution of upgrades over the next 20 years at its Sandia National Laboratories, which is the agency's only source for microelectronics that are used in nuclear weapons. Even though the Energy Department and NNSA set standards for estimating...

