Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chevron Wants $2M Atty Fees Award In Trademark Dispute

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Chevron has asked a Texas federal judge to approve roughly $2.1 million in attorney fees after winning $15.6 million from a company that infringed the energy giant's trademark to dupe other companies into doing business with it.

Chevron USA Inc. and Chevron Intellectual Property LLC on Tuesday said the fee award would pay for seven attorneys who worked on the trademark infringement suit against Sariel Petroleum LLC for different periods of time and with varying levels of involvement.

In its motion, Chevron chided Sariel and its executives, saying much of the attorney fees could've been avoided if the defendants had cooperated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!