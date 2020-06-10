Chevron Wants $2M Atty Fees Award In Trademark Dispute

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Chevron has asked a Texas federal judge to approve roughly $2.1 million in attorney fees after winning $15.6 million from a company that infringed the energy giant's trademark to dupe other companies into doing business with it. Chevron USA Inc. and Chevron Intellectual Property LLC on Tuesday said the fee award would pay for seven attorneys who worked on the trademark infringement suit against Sariel Petroleum LLC for different periods of time and with varying levels of involvement. In its motion, Chevron chided Sariel and its executives, saying much of the attorney fees could've been avoided if the defendants had cooperated...

