Centra Tech Founder To Plead Guilty In $25M ICO Fraud Case

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- One of two Florida men awaiting trial on charges of securities and wire fraud for allegedly conning investors through a fake $25 million initial coin offering will plead guilty, his lawyers have told a New York federal court. The April trial of Robert Farkas and Sohrab "Sam" Sharma had been pushed back to the fall due to COVID-19 concerns. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield granted Farkas' attorneys' request to schedule a hearing next week to enter a plea that Farkas and prosecutors have agreed upon. Farkas' attorneys declined to discuss details of the plea Wednesday. Farkas and Sharma are accused...

