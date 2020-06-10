Bid To Jail Russian Oligarch Is Harassment, Judge Says

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 5:36 PM BST) -- A Russian oligarch has fought off an attempt by a former business associate to have him sent to prison in the U.K. as a judge in London ruled on Wednesday that the claim is an abuse of process used to harass the billionaire industrialist. High Court Judge Andrew Baker said that the request by Vladimir Chernukhin, a former deputy finance minister in Russia, to have Oleg Deripaska found in contempt for allegedly breaching a court commitment was born "out of a deep-rooted and personal animosity" toward his ex-associate. "So far as the contempt application is concerned, in my judgment that argument...

