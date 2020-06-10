9th Circ. Says Snubbed CRT Buyers Can't Challenge Deals Yet

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Cathode ray tube buyers who were cut out of more than $500 million in price-fixing settlements must wait until those deals are finalized before they can take their challenge to the Ninth Circuit, the appellate court has ruled. The Ninth Circuit said on Tuesday that it doesn't have the jurisdiction to review the preliminary approval orders that the snubbed buyers are contesting, and it cast aside an argument that it was the buyers' last shot at appealing the settlement. "First and foremost, there are no important questions that will be effectively unreviewable after final judgment," the panel said. "To the extent...

