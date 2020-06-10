Pa. Nonprofit Leader Can't Beat Fraud Conviction At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld orders that the former head of a Philadelphia nonprofit mental health clinic forfeit $2.4 million and pay $2 million to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, agreeing that since the clinic she had defrauded was defunct, the AG could hold onto the funds for a future nonprofit. In its nonprecedential decision Tuesday, the appellate panel said that Renee Tartaglione, the daughter of a former Philadelphia city commissioner, had raised potentially valid claims over whether U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky had erred in determining that the clinic's patients were "victims" of her scheme to overcharge the nonprofit for renting space...

