Senator Rips Antitrust Chief's Responses On Carmaker Probe

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Democratic senator is threatening to block an antitrust enforcement bill until the U.S. Justice Department offers more details about the agency's investigation into whether four big carmakers engaged in "collusive conduct" by entering an emissions standards deal with California regulators. U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., made his threat in a letter sent Tuesday to Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the department's Antitrust Division. Delrahim testified before a Senate Judiciary panel on his agency's move to examine a deal by four automakers with the Golden State to cut greenhouse gases. Democrats contend President Donald Trump prodded the DOJ to launch...

