Aircraft Lease Co. Says Airline Must Face $20M Award Fight

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Lithuanian aircraft leasing company urged a D.C. federal court on Tuesday not to toss its suit seeking to enforce a more than $20 million arbitral award issued after Tajikistan's state-owned airline broke its lease on two planes, arguing that the company is well aware of the litigation. OJSC Tajik Air had told the court last month that the manner in which it was served violated foreign sovereign immunity law because it wasn't in compliance with Tajikistan law, and so the whole case had to be dismissed. But UAB Skyroad Leasing, which won the award after Tajik Air stopped making its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS