Major Restaurant Food Distributor Hits Ch. 11 Amid Pandemic

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT) -- Maines Paper & Food Service Inc., a major food distributor that counts Burger King, Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden among its clients, sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Wednesday, listing $50 million to $100 million in debt after months of pandemic-related paralysis across its markets.
Food distributor Maines Paper & Food Service, which counts Burger King and other major restaurant chains among its clients, filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The former family-owned business, headquartered in Conklin, New York, reported sales topping $3 billion annually in recent years, but was sold to Lineage Logistics Holding LLC last month for an undisclosed amount, according to a Lineage announcement on May 20. The deal closed on June 2.
Maines, which operated subsidiary distribution sites in 35 states across the Northeast, South and Midwest, counted a number of major restaurant chains among its clients. Traffic at those restaurants and many others stopped abruptly across the nation's most densely populated areas, as states and localities announced stay-at-home orders and social-distancing restrictions.
Plans for the Chapter 11 have not yet been disclosed, although a company resolution included with the initial bankruptcy filing said the action was preceded by a review of Maines' historical performance, long term liabilities and a possible need to liquidate.
The company retained Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP as bankruptcy counsel and John C. DiDonato of Huron Consulting Services LLC as chief restructuring officer.
Maines listed Burger King's supply chain manager, Miami-based Restaurant Services Inc., which is owed $11.8 million, as its largest unsecured creditor, with Coca-Cola North America ranked second at $11.4 million.
Maines Paper & Food Service Inc. and its affiliates are represented by Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP.
The case is In re Maines Paper & Food Service Inc., case number 1:20-bk-11502, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
