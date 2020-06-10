NJ Firm Gets Honeywell Malpractice Judgment Cut By $50K

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday trimmed a $151,000 judgment against McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP and a firm partner for botching a settlement with Honeywell International Inc., saying they were properly held liable for damages to a former corporate client but not its owner. A three-judge Appellate Division panel cut the award by about a third after concluding there was no evidence that McElroy Deutsch partner George H. Parsells III harmed owner Stefan Puzyk apart from the damages to his business, Northern International Remail and Express Co., with respect to the purportedly unfavorable deal in an underlying...

