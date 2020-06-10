Online Publisher Asks 9th Circ. To Scrap $50M FTC Win

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- OMICS Group Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit Wednesday to scrap a $50 million judgment in favor of the Federal Trade Commission, arguing that the lower court wrongly concluded that the India-based company deceptively advertised the quality of its conferences and online journals. During a video-conference hearing before a three-judge panel, Kevin Benson of Benson Law Nevada argued on behalf of the defendants that U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro wrongly held the company and its founder Srinubabu Gedela liable for violations of the FTC Act. Benson said the judge also erred by issuing a damages award that is effectively punitive, which...

