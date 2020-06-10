Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Ax Of Twilio Telecom Patents

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidated two Twilio Inc. patents covering telephone processing technology, ruling that the board properly analyzed prior art in finding the patents obvious. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decisions in March that several claims in two of Twilio's patents were invalid for being obvious due to a combination of prior art relating to receiving and sending information through the internet. Twilio had argued that the board failed to support its conclusions that an ordinarily skilled person would have been spurred to combine the teachings...

