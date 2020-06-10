Senate Dems Want 2nd Round Of PPP Loans For Small Biz

Andrew Kragie By

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Key Senate Democrats on Wednesday promised legislation that would let the smallest small businesses get a second round of forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, which would be a major expansion of the bipartisan pandemic relief plan that so far has distributed over $500 billion.The Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program Act would authorize another round of funding for companies with fewer than 1,000 workers that saw revenue drop by at least half due to the pandemic and also expect to exhaust their initial PPP loans.Democratic senators on the Small Business Committee say more money is needed as coronavirus-related restrictions have continued longer than lawmakers and employers anticipated."Many small businesses will continue to struggle in the weeks and months to come," Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the panel's top Democrat, said in a statement. "Every business we prevent from failing now, is a business that will be in a position to create jobs during the recovery.""Only by aggressively targeting aid can we save our small businesses, the jobs they provide, and the Main Streets that make our communities proud," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. The measure's third sponsor — Sen. Jean Shaheen, D-N.H. — said the bill would especially help the hard-hit restaurant and hospitality industries.The Democrats' plan would have the Small Business Administration guarantee second loans through Oct. 1, although the agency would be allowed to extend that deadline. The money for "P4" loans would come from the existing pool of PPP funding, which has seen about $510 billion used out of $660 billion allocated by Congress.The bill text was not immediately available, but the sponsors published a one-page overview and a section-by-section summary. The language may not be finalized and the bill was not yet formally introduced as of Wednesday morning.The bill's path forward depends on bipartisan support from Senate Republicans and the Trump administration.Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio did not address the proposal at a hearing Wednesday. Spokespeople for the Florida Republican did not immediately respond to a request for comment.However, one GOP committee member said he has heard interest in a second round of PPP loans."Every single small business owner that I spoke to around the country had the exact same words: Without the paycheck protection program, they would not have survived," said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. "Many are asking about a second bite of that apple."Scott posed a question to the hearing's two witnesses, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza: "Is there an appetite for folks to perhaps see another four weeks of the PPP in addition to what they already have?"Mnuchin, who has been the administration's lead congressional negotiator for pandemic relief packages, sounded open to the idea."I definitely think we are going to need another bipartisan [bill] to put more money into the economy," he said. "We don't want to rush into that. ... Whatever we do going forward needs to be much more targeted, particularly to the industries and small businesses that are having the most difficulty in reopening."However, as the Senate last week approved a broadly bipartisan House bill giving more time and flexibility for employers to use the money, several Republicans expressed concerns about extending the program into the fall. GOP Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee of Utah said the PPP was meant to be a stopgap solution during pandemic-induced lockdowns, not a long-term funding source.After a bipartisan deal with the administration, the Small Business Administration confirmed Monday that it plans to stop approving loan applications on June 30, the original cutoff date established when the Cares Act launched the program in March. It also confirmed that it would interpret the law passed last week as still allowing partial forgiveness for employers who don't spend at least 60% of their funds on payroll.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

