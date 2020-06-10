PTAB Nixes Samsung Petitions In Wake Of Uniloc Settlement

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to allow Samsung Electronics America Inc. to withdraw two petitions challenging a network communication patent owned by prolific patent plaintiff Uniloc in light of a settlement agreement the parties struck late last month. The Tuesday orders said that since the board had not yet decided whether to institute review, it was appropriate to dismiss the petitions "to promote efficiency and minimize unnecessary costs." According to court records, the parties agreed to dismiss at least eight underlying cases in the Eastern District of Texas involving 12 Uniloc 2017 LLC patents under the settlement....

