Libra Scoops Credit Suisse, Goldman Vet As Compliance Chief

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Facebook-backed Libra Association said Wednesday it has hired the head of financial crime compliance at Credit Suisse as its new compliance chief, as the blockchain network continues its hiring spree of former high-ranking corporate banking executives with ties to government regulators. Sterling Daines, currently the global head of financial crime compliance at Credit Suisse, will step down from his role at the global Swiss bank and join Libra later this year, the budding cryptocurrency organization said in a statement. Libra hailed Daines as "a leader in the financial crime compliance industry." He oversees Credit Suisse's anti-money laundering, international sanctions and anti-bribery/corruption...

