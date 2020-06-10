Fla. Court Revives Suit Fighting Atty Fee Deal

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court said Wednesday a woman's lawsuit against Miami law firm WNF Law PL over a fee settlement she said she signed under duress should not have been tossed, ruling that the court should not have looked beyond the complaint to determine her claims were barred. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal reversed the dismissal of Giuliana Llanso's suit claiming she had settled a fee dispute with WNF under duress and the firm slandered the title to her Key Biscayne condominium when it filed a lis pendens on it. The appeals court said the trial court should not have...

