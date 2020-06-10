Watchdog Group Asks Gov't To Rethink Facebook Purchases

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A public interest group has urged several government entities — including the Federal Trade Commission, the Justice Department, the House Judiciary Committee, and the New York attorney general — to consider whether Facebook's previous acquisitions were anti-competitive, with an eye toward bringing an antitrust case against the company in the U.S. In letters to a number of government offices Wednesday, Public Knowledge recommended that officials delve into a new research paper assessing Facebook's market position and conduct in the U.K., calling it a potential "road map of what a strong antitrust case against Facebook would look like." The paper, prepared by Yale...

