Steps For Commercial Real Estate Lenders As Biz Resumes

By Katherine Amador

Katherine Amador

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) --Lenders, just like most of us aren't coming out of quarantine 10 pounds lighter, caught up on Russian classics, or with a cleaned and organized garage, it's clear that borrowers are not going to emerge from any short loan-deferral cocoon looking like a monarch butterfly. Rather than expecting a monarch butterfly, best adjust your expectations and get ready to see a fat caterpillar.The economy and, in turn, real estate investors and borrowers are not looking much better than when this mess started. Lenders that provided a short payment deferral period to their borrowers should not be surprised when borrowers cannot simply pick up where they left off in February and continue making regularly scheduled payments, much less meet required financial and collateral ratios.Sure, the reality is no one knows what the real estate industry will look like after the coronavirus droplets settle. As states ease up on stay-at-home restrictions in an effort to reopen and return to normal, we are all wondering what will normal now look like? Loosening of restrictions while there is no vaccine available means social distancing rules will likely stay in place.People may be hesitant to resume normal activities, such as shopping at a mall, seeing a movie at a movie theater, or even eating in a restaurant. The impact of social distancing for retailers and businesses that focus on hospitality may mean limiting the number of customers in the business at one time. Will businesses be able to remain open and cover their expenses while operating at reduced capacity? For many businesses, sadly, the likelihood is no.So, ready or not, lenders should start pursuing multiple options with borrowers now, including:Certainly, while being prepared for disruption in the commercial market is always good advice, there is additional good news for lenders: History doesn't always repeat itself. Many lenders learned the hard way in the 2007 recession as their risky portfolios took a nosedive due to factors such as aggressive underwriting and high concentration of certain types of lending or certain types of borrowers.When the dust settled, lenders, many unfortunately with the assistance of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation , took a hard look at their loan portfolios and modified their lending practices, which, in turn, placed lenders in a better position to handle volatility in the future — like now.Additionally, lenders will likely enjoy another lifeline — interest rates are low and there are significant amounts of investors with hungry appetites to acquire distressed real estate. Already, investors are allocating billions of dollars in distressed real estate funds to position themselves for opportunity, and fund managers are raising large dollar amounts at inconceivable speeds, with some funds reporting the need to turn investors away.The market is active and investors are familiar with the effects of a recession, which for most investors, means opportunity. For lenders, this type of activity will ultimately bring a positive result. Either the borrower will break out of its coronavirus lockdown cocoon successfully, or investors will be interested in seizing the opportunity — either possibility means a lender could quickly break out from the confines of a problematic loan.In the end, many are holding out hope that the reopening of businesses will bring relief to the business and the economy in general. While that may be true, the ramifications to the economy and the real estate market will be felt for a long time. Many scientists claim what we have experienced so far is only the tip of the iceberg. Lenders should prepare for the long haul as borrowers try to manage the situation created by this pandemic and figure out how best to emerge from the coronavirus lockdown cocoon in near future as a monarch butterfly. Katherine Amador is a partner at Berger Singerman LLP The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the organization, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

