Fracking Sand Firm Hits Ch. 11 With At Least $500M In Debt

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Fracking sand firm Vista Proppants and Logistics LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection late Tuesday in Texas bankruptcy court, saying in initial court documents that it has about $500 million of secured debt against about $400 million in assets. The company said in a statement that the years-long downturn in the energy sector has harmed its financial position and that it has undertaken the Chapter 11 case to deleverage its balance sheet and improve its liquidity. "During the reorganization proceeding, we will continue with limited day-to-day operations until an industry rebound, and we will maintain ample liquidity and resources to support...

