Tesla Spars With 'Saboteur' Over Damages, Defamation Claim

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Tesla and an ex-employee it has accused of stealing and leaking confidential information to the media sparred Tuesday over whether the automaker exaggerated its $168 million damages claim and maligned the employee by labeling him a "saboteur." Tesla Inc. and Martin Tripp, a former process technician at the electric-car maker's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, filed dueling reply briefs backing their respective motions for summary judgment in the so-called "saboteur" suit that Tesla launched in June 2018. Tesla accuses Tripp of stealing confidential Tesla data, manipulating it, then giving it to a reporter to print misleading articles the day before and after Tesla's...

