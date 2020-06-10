Commerce Probing Whether China Is Evading Plywood Duties

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday said it was opening investigations into whether certain plywood imports from Vietnam are evading existing duties on their Chinese counterpart products. The inquiries are in response to a February letter from a group of American lumber companies urging the federal government to expand the scope of existing duties on Chinese hardwood plywood. The Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood accuses certain Chinese companies of circumventing duties that stem from a 2018 investigation by exporting their products to the U.S. through Vietnam. "The American hardwood plywood industry strongly supports this new scope and circumvention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS