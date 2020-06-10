NJ ICE Detainees With Violent Records Denied Virus Release

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday refused to immediately release U.S. Immigrations & Customs Enforcement detainees with pending criminal charges or convictions for violent crimes and other serious offenses, saying their danger to the public outweighs concerns about exposure to COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo dismissed without prejudice the release bids of six detainees facing or convicted of charges involving child rape, weapons and drugs, and reserved judgment on a seventh detainee pending more criminal history information. The detainees sought immediate release while they litigate their constitutional claim that detainment during the pandemic amounts to punishment. Despite the...

