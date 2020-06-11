Miss. City Ordered To Allow Verizon Cell Tower Plan

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- City leaders in Jackson, Mississippi, must clear Verizon's plan to build a cellphone tower aimed at improving local service, a Mississippi federal judge has ruled, saying they failed to show substantial reasons why the project shouldn't be allowed. The Jackson City Council had refused an application from Alltel Corp., doing business as Verizon, to build a 150-foot monopole tower to improve mobile service. Verizon challenged the rejection in federal court under the Telecommunications Act. U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee sided with the mobile carrier Tuesday, saying the city wrongly compared the dispute to another Mississippi cell tower case in which a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS