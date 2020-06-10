FTC Says NY Finance Co. Stole Assets From Nonprofits

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said a New York-based cash advance lender used threats and deception to steal personal and business assets from small businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits and medical offices, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. RCG Advances LLC — formerly known as Richmond Capital Group LLC and also doing business as Viceroy Capital Funding and Ram Capital Funding — along with owners Jonathan Braun, Robert L. Giardina and Tzvi Reich, allegedly deceived small businesses and other organizations by fibbing about the terms of their cash advances and then using unfair collection practices, including the threat of...

