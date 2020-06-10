9th Circ. Axes Officer's Quick Win In Excessive Force Case

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Wednesday that a jury should decide whether a California police officer used excessive force when he shot at a car and killed a passenger, marking the third day in a row that a federal appeals court has revived a police excessive force suit. A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of the city of Hayward in a suit accusing it and police officer Manuel Troche of using excessive force in 2013 when he shot nine times at a passing vehicle under suspicion of driving under the influence, which resulted in the death...

