Sony Gets Gaming Patent Cut From PlayStation Case

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Sony Corp. scored a win in a patent dispute over its PlayStation games when a California federal judge on Wednesday found that a plaintiff's slot machine patent failed to hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In a 17-page order, U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled that Bot M8 LLC's patent was invalid under Alice, which first looks at whether a patent is directed to an abstract idea, and if so, whether it features an inventive concept to make it patent eligible. The judge said that a key claim in the patent merely covered the abstract concept of updating...

