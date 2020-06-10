Marijuana Dispensary Hit With TCPA Suit Over Text Ads

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An Oregon-based marijuana dispensary was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court on Wednesday that accuses it of sending unsolicited text messages advertising its products in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Joanne Bartel, a resident of San Bernardino County, California, said she received a number of text messages from Salem, Oregon-based OG Collective LLC starting in December. She said the impersonal and generic nature of the messages show the company used an automatic telephone dialing system, adding that she never provided her written consent to be contacted through such a system. The messages, which advertised the...

