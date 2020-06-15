4 Stages Of Witness Preparation You've Likely Never Heard Of

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- You have an important witness to prepare for deposition or trial testimony. The person is smart, well-spoken and personable. You give her great advice on how to deal with adversarial or cross-examination questions, you prepare her for the trouble spots of her testimony, and you help her understand how important it is to have good body language, voice tone and facial expressions. You spend a good deal of time with her, and at the end of your preparation session she says she understands, and she seems ready. Then you try some practice cross-examination-like questions with her and she becomes defensive, doesn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS