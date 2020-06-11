Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Denies Lewis Rice Conflict In $3.1M Coverage Row

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Beazley Insurance Co. challenged a prison commissary supplier's bid to disqualify its Lewis Rice LLC attorneys in a dispute over who should cover the supplier's $3.1 million settlement tab in a bribery scandal, saying the firm's work in a separate case doesn't pose a conflict of interest.

Keefe Commissary Network pushed last month to rid Beazley of its legal representation on the grounds that Lewis Rice had been representing Keefe but suddenly dropped the supplier "like a hot potato" in order to switch sides and take Beazley on as a client.

In its opposition motion Wednesday, the insurer told a Missouri...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!