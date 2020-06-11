Judge Says Iran Owes Injured Marines $74M For Terror Attack

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered Iran to pay $74 million to two Marines and their family members over a 1983 terrorist bombing, saying the pair had shown they suffered severely as a result of the attack. Michael Ewan and David Seelye had proven they had suffered psychological injuries stemming from Hezbollah's April 1983 car bomb attack on the U.S. embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, and that Iran was liable for the attack due to its material support of the Islamist militant group, U.S. District Judge John D. Bates said in a Wednesday opinion. "The court concludes that plaintiffs have demonstrated severe...

