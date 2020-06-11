BBC Freelancer Off The Hook For Costs For Failed Bias Suit

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 1:57 PM BST) -- An appeals court ruled Thursday that a journalist who unsuccessfully sued the BBC for sex discrimination does not have to pay the broadcaster's legal tab, saying that a tribunal should not have assumed the network wouldn't have sought costs if the reporter had dropped the suit sooner. The decision, written by Court of Appeal Judge Paul Morgan, sets aside the £4,550 ($5,750) order for costs handed by the employment tribunal to Khalid Tabidi. The freelance radio journalist had sued the British Broadcasting Corporation after he was passed over for one of two roles that were given to women. The appeals court upheld the...

