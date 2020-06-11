Ocado Loses Contempt Bid Against Ex-Jones Day Atty

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 7:07 PM BST) -- A London judge refused to jail a former Jones Day lawyer who ordered the destruction of secret messages connected to online grocer Ocado's case over the misuse of confidential information, but said Thursday that nothing prevents the company from trying again with fresh evidence. High Court Judge Marcus Smith said in his written ruling it was not enough that former Jones Day partner Raymond McKeeve's actions resulted in the destruction of documents. The judge said Ocado Group PLC also needed to show that the lawyer intended to thwart the search order issued in the online grocery store's bitter litigation against its...

