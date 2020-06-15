Dorsey Gains Hong Kong Litigator From King & Wood

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has hired a new partner in Hong Kong to join the firm's commercial litigation group, saying she arrived from King & Wood Mallesons with a practice specializing in cross-border suits and arbitration focused on contractual disputes and financial services regulatory matters. Commercial arbitration and litigation lawyer Katherine Cheung has a background in general contractual and shareholder disputes,as well as regulatory investigations and insolvency and professional services matters, Dorsey said June 9. Cheung, who has extensive international and mainland China experience, joins as Dorsey is seeing an accelerating rise in demand for cross-border dispute resolution work, the firm...

