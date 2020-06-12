Cherokee Nation Fights Bid To Nix Opioid Bellwether

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation asked an Oklahoma federal judge Thursday to reject a bid by major drug distributors and pharmacies to toss the tribe's suit alleging they created the opioid crisis that has harmed it, saying their arguments for dismissal have already been rejected in vast opioid multidistrict litigation centralized in Ohio federal court. The Cherokee Nation noted that the MDL rulings aren't binding in its case, but "should be followed both because they are right, and because ignoring them would undermine the objectives of the Opiate MDL to 'minimize the possibility of inconsistent pretrial obligations, and prevent conflicting rulings on pretrial motions,'"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS