Chancery Keeps $24B Dell Stock Swap Suit Alive

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court refused Thursday to dismiss stockholder claims that Dell Technologies Inc.'s founder, controlling investor and four directors breached their duty to the company in "myriad" ways while lining up a $24 billion stock swap deal that allegedly shortchanged investors by $6 billion or more. In a 93-page decision that clears the way for the case to move into discovery, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster found that stockholders raised sufficiently reasonable arguments that the defendants were players in a deal with multiple conflicts that was ineligible for a review standard that gives deference to the business judgment of those involved. Instead, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS