Insurance Cos. Can't Escape Lava Damage Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal judge has kept alive claims against Lloyd's and other insurance companies by island homeowners who allege they were left unprotected by policies that lacked lava damage coverage, saying they did enough to show the companies could have found them such coverage if they'd looked. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Alan C. Kay said the proposed class, led by named plaintiff Stephen G. Aquilina, has pled enough facts to allege certain underwriters at Lloyd's and Monarch E&S Insurance Services were unfair by only offering policies with exclusions for lava coverage despite knowing the homeowners wanted such...

