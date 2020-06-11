Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hiscox Must Fund NY Drug Biz's Defense In Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday ruled that Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc. must continue funding a bankrupt drug distributor's legal costs for an upcoming trial over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic, saying it is unclear whether any exclusions or limitations in the distributor's directors and officers policy preclude coverage.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford denied Hiscox's motion to dismiss, finding that the insurer must continue advancing Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. money for attorney fees and expert witnesses ahead of a trial in New York state court, in which the drug distributor will face accusations that it contributed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!