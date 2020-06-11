Hiscox Must Fund NY Drug Biz's Defense In Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday ruled that Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc. must continue funding a bankrupt drug distributor's legal costs for an upcoming trial over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic, saying it is unclear whether any exclusions or limitations in the distributor's directors and officers policy preclude coverage. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford denied Hiscox's motion to dismiss, finding that the insurer must continue advancing Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. money for attorney fees and expert witnesses ahead of a trial in New York state court, in which the drug distributor will face accusations that it contributed...

